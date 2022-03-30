The 26-year-old man arrested in connection to a sexual assault that happened over the weekend returned to Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.
During the hearing, Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok informed Antonio Payne that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with two felony offenses.
Those offenses, Torok continued, are one count of sexual assault and one count of burglary.
On Sunday, Jan. 23 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Yuma police officers responded to the 800 block of W 32nd Street for a report of an intruder who committed a sexual assault.
The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect made entry into a residence and sexually assaulted a female victim.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators from the Yuma Police Department’s sex crimes unit conducted a follow-up investigation which later identified Payne as a suspect.
Payne was later located and brought in for questioning. A search warrant was also conducted at his residence, where police said evidence was recovered.
As a result, Payne was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on Friday, April 25 on charges of sexual assault, burglary and trespass.
When the matter of bond was addressed, attorney Joshua Tesoriero, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was present to represent Payne for the hearing, asked the court to consider lowering his bond, which is currently set at $200,000 cash-only.
Tesoriero argued that Payne has no prior criminal record, had served in the military and there may be possible medical issues involved.
He further stated that as currently set the bond amount is incredibly high and releasing Payne to pretrial services would also ensure his appearance at all of his future court hearings.
The prosecution, however, objected to the request citing the seriousness of the charges and that the victim’s daughter was asleep inside the home when the sexual assault took place.
A victims advocate also addressed the court during the hearing saying the victim is having difficulty sleeping at night and her daughter is also now having behavioral issues.
She added that the victim wants Payne to face the consequences of his actions.
Judge Torok eventually denied the defense’s request to reduce the bond and scheduled Payne’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on April 4 for a preliminary hearing.
She also advised him that his case will likely go before the grand jury by then, and if that happens his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
