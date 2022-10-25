Formal charges were filed in Yuma Justice Court on Monday against the man who was arrested last week for allegedly driving while impaired and causing a crash with a motorcycle.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok, 37-year-old Zachery Allen Rogers was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with 10 felony offenses.
Those offenses, Torok continued, were eight counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.
Rogers' next court date was set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing. He also requested that the court appoint an attorney to represent him.
The case will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens, his next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
Since Rogers appeared at the hearing out of custody after posting bond, Torok ordered him to report to the Yuma County Adult Probation Department so he could be placed under pretrial supervision.
Rogers was arrested Wednesday evening by Yuma police following a motor vehicle collision in which another person was injured.
At approximately 7:09 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury collision in the 5400 block of East Airport Loop Road.
The initial investigation into the crash revealed that Rogers, who was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, was parked off the roadway on the Airport Loop.
The Pathfinder was on the east side of the road, facing northbound, when police said Rogers suddenly made a U-turn to head south, which caused a Honda CBR 250 motorcycle to collide with it.
The 24-year-old rider of the motorcycle was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Rogers, who was driving on a suspended license at the time, and his 45-year-old female passenger were not injured.