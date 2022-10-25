Formal charges were filed in Yuma Justice Court on Monday against the man who was arrested last week for allegedly driving while impaired and causing a crash with a motorcycle.

Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok, 37-year-old Zachery Allen Rogers was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with 10 felony offenses.

