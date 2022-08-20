A 44-year-old Yuma man was charged with a total of eight felony offenses on Friday in Yuma Justice Court for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede, Justin Paice was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him.
The offenses were seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct involving weapons.
“I’m a political prisoner right now,” Paice said one of the times he spoke during the hearing.
Weede cautioned Paice not to say anything about his case, saying that anything he said could be used against him.
She also told him that he would have time to ask her any questions he may have at the end of his arraignment.
Paice was also ordered held on a $500,000 bond and was assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent him, even though he said he did not want one.
His next court appearance has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 26 for a preliminary hearing.
The case will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens, his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
When Paice was allowed to ask a question, he asked what was being done to the people who burned his house down, to which Weede replied that was not the case before the court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 13000 block of East 51st Lane at approximately 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area.
Vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrived on scene and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot Paice with a less than lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put his gun down.
Paice was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.