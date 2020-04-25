The father, whose 13-year-old daughter reportedly was a victim of an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a 19-year-old Marine, spoke out against him in Yuma Justice Court on Friday.
During Jaylen Jackson’s arraignment, the father told the court that Jacksonshould remain in jail and asked that his bail not be reduced from the $100,000 cash-only bond, that it had been set at in a previous hearing.
He addressed Jackson by an “expletive” before Justice of the Peace Judge Stewart told him that was not allowed in court.
Earlier in the hearing Judge Stewart informed Jackson that the county attorney’s office had reviewed the case and filed a criminal complaint against him, charging him with two felony offenses.
Those two offenses, the judge continued, were sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. Both charges carry mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
Attorney Michael Donovan, who has been retained by the family to represent Jackson, waived formal reading of the complaint and asked to be heard on the matter of his client’s bond.
Donovan argued that Jackson’s bail, which has been set as a $100,000 cash-only bond, is unpayable and therefore is the same as being held without bond. He added that even if his client does manage to pay it, he would remain in custody at the Provost Marshal’s Office at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Judge Stewart ultimately denied the request and scheduled Jackson’s next court appearance for 4 p.m. on May 12 for a preliminary hearing.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, officers responded to a report of a sexual offense at Friendship Park, located in the 1600 block of West 34th Place.
During the course of an investigation information was developed that led to Jackson’s arrest.
He was taken into custody at the front gates of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma at 2:10 a.m., and later booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of molestation of a child, all felonies.
Maj. Josef Patterson, director of communication strategy and operations at the base, confirmed that Jackson is assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, but declined to comment further, citing that the investigation is still ongoing.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.