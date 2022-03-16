Criminal complaints were filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against the two men who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting.
Appearing in separate hearings, both 29-year-old Apollo O’Brien and 31-year-old Norman Lopez were each informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart of the charges that had been filed against them.
O’Brien was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.
In addition to not being allowed to own a weapon, O’Brien also has a criminal record which includes one prior felony conviction and three misdemeanor convictions.
He also has a non-extraditable warrant out of Avondale.
Lopez, who is also prohibited from owning a gun, was charged with one felony count of misconduct involving weapons.
Both O’Brien and Lopez appeared for their hearing out of custody after posting their respective bonds.
While Stewart assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent Lopez, O’Brien said that he intended to hire his own attorney.
Lopez and O’Brien’s next court appearances are scheduled for 4 p.m. April 1 for preliminary hearings.
Stewart also told both men that their cases will likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that does happen, their next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
O’Brien was also informed that he had a second case against him involving allegations of criminal damage, but no charges had been filed against him. The case, however, was being sent to the City of Yuma prosecutor to review for potential misdemeanor charges.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance they were in.
Both O’Brien and Lopez were found in the immediate area afterward and taken into custody.
