A criminal complaint was filed Thursday in Wellton Justice Court in connection to the death of a migrant in the desert.
Appearing by video feed from the Yuma County jail, 34-year-old Efrain Leyvas-Alvarez was informed by Justice of the Peace Russ Jones that he had been charged with three felony offenses.
Those offenses were one count of second-degree murder and two counts of endangerment.
After assigning a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Jones also ordered that Leyvas-Alvarez’s bail be set as a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Leyvas-Alvarez’s next hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. His case will likely go before a grand jury before then. If that does happen, and an indictment is returned, the next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
At approximately 8:17 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a deceased male who may have been killed in the desert area of the Mohawk Mountain Range.
The initial investigation revealed that a woman, who was part of a group of migrants who had entered the United States illegally from Mexico, called 911 for assistance because she was unable to continue walking through the desert.
When the woman was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, she told agents that the man who was guiding the group may have caused serious injury to a member of their group.
She told agents that the guide and the victim had gone to a water tank near their location. However, when the guide returned alone, he told the group that the victim had injured himself falling off a cliff.
Border Patrol agents searched the area and located a deceased male as described by the woman. YCSO’s Search and Rescue Team responded and recovered the deceased victim, while its Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation.
The guide was not able to be located at the time and was believed to have fled back to Mexico.
After further interviews and investigation, the guide, identified as Efrain Leyva-Alvarez, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on Monday for second-degree murder.
Leyva-Alvarez was previously held in Border Patrol custody for illegally entering the country.