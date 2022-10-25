Two of the three people arrested last week after a search warrant was served appeared in Yuma Justice Court on Monday, but charges were only filed against one of them.

Appearing first was 37-year-old Mercedes Ruiz, who was informed by Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok that a criminal complaint had been filed against her, charging her with four felony offenses.

