Two of the three people arrested last week after a search warrant was served appeared in Yuma Justice Court on Monday, but charges were only filed against one of them.
Appearing first was 37-year-old Mercedes Ruiz, who was informed by Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok that a criminal complaint had been filed against her, charging her with four felony offenses.
Those felony offenses, Torok continued, were possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of dangerous drugs in a drug free school zone, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Torok also explained to Ruiz that although she was originally being held without bail, she was ordering a bond be set for her in the amount of $25,000.
Ruiz's next hearing has been set for 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and she was assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent her.
Her case will likely go before the grand jury by then. If that happens her next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing in a separate hearing was 63-year-old Johnny Roebuck, who was informed by Torok that no charges were being filed against him.
"(Prosecutors) declined to file a complaint in your case," Judge Torok said.
She also informed him that if he was not being held in custody in any other case, he would be released later in the day.
Ruiz and Roebuck were arrested on Thursday morning when members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.
Also arrested was 39-year-old Ricky Smith, who is scheduled to be arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of Yuma County Sheriff's Office canine Aisha, they found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,080 dollars in U.S. currency and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $6,480, while the methamphetamine was estimated to be worth $206 when sold on the streets.
The counterfeit pills, referred to as “skittles” or “rainbow” pills, can contain a lethal dose of fentanyl for someone of any age.
The residence is also located approximately 450 feet from a public school.