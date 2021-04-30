Criminal complaints were filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against a man and a woman who were arrested last week by members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) after a search warrant served at their residence led to the discovery of methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Appearing in separate hearings, 53-year-old Mary Fassett and 55-year-old Reynaldo Perez, were each informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart of the three charges that had been filed against them.
Fassett and Perez were each charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are felonies.
Stewart, on the request of the prosecution, also increased both of their bonds, raising Perez’s from the $100,000 it had originally been set at to $150,000 and Fassett’s from $100,000 to a new amount of $200,000. Both are cash-only.
Their next court appearances have been set for 4 p.m. on May 3 for preliminary hearings.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff Office, the search warrant was executed at approximately 6:32 a.m. on Friday at a residence in the 1700 block of South Avenue A.
When YCNTF members searched the house they found approximately 2.18 pounds of packaged methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of more than $19,000. They also found packaging materials, surveillance equipment, scales, and other items of paraphernalia.
The occupants of the home, Perez and Fassett, were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on drug-related charges.
The YCNTF is a multi-agency task force composed of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Homeland Security Investigations.
