The 25-year-old man arrested in connection to an assault which led to four area schools being briefly locked down while police searched for him returned to Yuma Justice Court on Thursday for his arraignment.
During the hearing, Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart informed Manuel Davis Zavala-Rios that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with three felony offenses.
The charges are robbery, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault.
In addition to appointing the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent him, Stewart also scheduled Zavala-Rios’ next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
His case, however, will also likely go before the grand jury before his preliminary hearing can be held. If that does happen, his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment.
Zavala-Rios remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, the incident began at approximately 11:43 a.m. with officers responding to the 2000 block of West 30th Street in reference to a report of an aggravated assault.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers determined that a 24-year-old male had been assaulted at the location, and that the suspect had also stolen his vehicle.
An attempt to locate was then put out to all area law enforcement agencies with a description of the vehicle.
The vehicle was located a short time later in Winterhaven by the California Highway Patrol but fled back into Yuma when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it.
Once back in Yuma, the vehicle struck a utility pole at 6th Avenue and 4th Street before going on to collide with a parked car in the 400 block of 6th Street.
The suspect, now identified as Zavala-Rios, fled on foot from the location and was soon found in the 800 block of 7th Avenue and taken into custody.
The school lockdowns were lifted several minutes later.