A criminal complaint was filed Friday morning in Wellton Justice Court against a second suspect charged in connection to an attempted homicide last year in which one adult female was shot and another stabbed
Appearing by video feed from the county jail, Juan Carlos Hernandez was informed by Justice of the Peace Ron Jones that he had been charged with four felony offenses.
Those offenses were attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and aggrvated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hernandez is being held on a $100,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hernandez at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Tuesday after investigators identified him as a suspect in the case.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 10:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Marvin Garnica, 31, of Yuma, as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
He has since been charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and once felony count of hindering prosecution.
A third suspect in the case, Claudia Lynn Douglas, was booked into the Yuma County jail on Friday, where she is being held on no bond on a probation violation
She had been in custody at the Santa Cruz County Detention Center for unrelated charges, but now faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.