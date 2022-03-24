The three adults who were arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting people with small gel balls out of an airsoft gun had criminal complaints filed against them Wednesday in Yuma Justice Court.
Appearing in separate hearings, 18-year-old Conner Franklin, 18-year-old Jason Davis and 19-year-old Nathan Villalobos were each informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart of the charges filed against them.
They were each charged with one count of drive-by shooting, which is a class 2 felony.
All three men appeared out of custody for their hearings and are currently under the supervision of pretrial services.
While Stewart assigned court-appointed attorneys to represent Villalobos and Davis, Franklin said that he intended to hire a lawyer.
Judge Stewart also scheduled the men’s next court date for 4 p.m. on April 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Their cases will likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that does happen, their next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
He also cautioned the men that since they were under pretrial supervision it was important that they do not commit another criminal offense, stay in touch with their attorneys and appear at all of their court hearings.
At approximately 11:29 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, Yuma police received multiple calls reporting that individuals were shooting unknown projectiles out of a dark blue Toyota Corolla.
One victim, who was riding a bicycle, reported being struck in the 1300 block of 1st Avenue. Another victim was hit while in the area of the Yuma Palms Mall by the Black Bear Diner.
While officers were speaking with another victim in the 700 block of South 4th Avenue, the suspected vehicle was seen driving eastbound on 8th Street.
The vehicle was located by officers and stopped in the 1300 block of S. 4th Avenue, six blocks from the incident.
All four male occupants of the vehicle were detained, and officers found several thousand rounds of gel balls in various containers.
A Surge Gel Blaster gun was also found inside the vehicle.
Franklin, Villalobos and Davis were all later arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail. A 17-year-old juvenile male was also arrested.
According to police the three men and the juvenile were taking part in the Orbeez challenge, which has gone viral on social media and is extremely dangerous.
The Orbeez Challenge has those involved reenacting videos that they have seen online by shooting bystanders with small gel balls out of an airsoft gun in a “drive-by” fashion.
