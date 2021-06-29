Criminal complaints were filed Monday in Yuma Justice Court against two of the three suspects arrested in connection to an armed break-in and robbery of a home in the Foothills.
Appearing in separate hearings, 22-year-old Kory Gallagher and 27-year-old James Brazil were each informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart of the charges that had been filed against them.
Gallagher and Brazil were each charged with armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and theft of a credit card.
They were both also charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation.
When the matter of bond was discussed during Brazil’s hearing, attorney Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that his client’s bond be reduced.
Hanna, who was only representing Brazil for the purpose of the hearing, informed the court that his client does not have the means financially to pay the bond at its current amount of $30,000.
He also added that his client has no prior felony convictions and therefore would be a good candidate to be supervised by pre-trial services should he be able pay a lower bond amount.
Prosecutor David Salisbury, however, objected to the request and asked the bond remain at the amount originally set and that it be converted to cash-only.
He stated that Brazil allegedly entered the victim’s residence wearing all black clothing and carrying an AR-15 type firearm.
“We consider this case to be a dangerous and violent offense and the bond reasonably set,” Salisbury said.
As for Gallagher, who also has a warrant out for his arrest out of California for larceny, Salisbury asked that his bond be converted to a cash-only bond too.
After hearing from both counsel, Judge Stewart granted Salisbury’s request and ordered Gallagher and Brazil’s bond remain at the $30,000 they had been previously set at, but be converted at cash-only.
In addition to assigning court-appointed attorneys to represent them, Stewart scheduled Gallagher and Brazil’s next court appearance for July 2 at 4 p.m. for preliminary hearings.
Judge Stewart told both men that their cases will likely go before the grand jury before then, and if that does happen their next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 6:02 a.m. on June 18 deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 13100 block of East 41st Lane in the Foothills.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed by the victim that one or more suspects had entered the residence and demanded some of her property.
Two of the suspects, who are now known to be Gallagher and Brazil, reportedly displayed firearms during the incident and left the residence after being given the property.
Search warrants were also served at both of the suspect’s residences where some of the victim’s property was located, as well as the firearms that were used in the crime.
A third suspect, 20-year-old Christian Strangfeld has also been arrested in connection to the incident and is scheduled to appear in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.