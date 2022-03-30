Criminal complaints were filed Thursday in Yuma Justice Court against the four individuals who were arrested by members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) after a search warrant was served and drugs were found at the residence they were all staying at.
Appearing in separate hearings, 55-year-old Raene Swinehart, 34-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, 37-year-old Kayla Glover, and 39-year-old Theresa Lawhon were each informed by Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok of the charges against them.
Both Swinehart and Rodriguez were charged with one count each of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Swinehart also was charged with a separate count of participating in a criminal syndicate.
Lawhon, who appeared out of custody after posting bond and represented by attorney Paul Abbate, was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs
Glover, who is being held without bond because she has a fugitive warrant for her arrest out of Arkansas, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When the matter of release conditions was addressed during Swinehart’s hearing, attorney Joshua Tesoriero, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that a bond be set.
Tesoriero, who was only representing Swinehart for the purpose of the hearing, explained that she is entitled to have one set under the rules of criminal procedures.
Judge Torok, however, denied the request saying given the nature of the charges against her, the matter of bond would be addressed once her case got to Superior Court.
While Rodriguez remains in custody on a $75,000 cash-only bond, an attorney for the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, asked that he be released to pretrial services during his hearing.
Prosecutor Brian Abbas, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, objected to the request arguing that Rodriguez may have been on probation or parole at the time of his arrest, has prior convictions and that he admitted to selling drugs.
Ultimately Judge Torok ordered that Rodriguez’s bond remain as currently set.
Judge Torok also scheduled Swinehart, Glover and Rodriguez’s next court appearances for 4 p.m. on April 4 for a preliminary hearing and Lawhon’s for April 14.
She also advised them that their cases would likely go before the grand jury and if that were to happen their next hearings would be in Superior Court.
Lawhon was also cautioned that she must continue reporting to pretrial services.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.