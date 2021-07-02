Criminal complaints were filed Thursday in San Luis Justice Court against the two suspects arrested in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Yuma man who had been reported missing.
Appearing in separate hearings, 22-year-old Jonissa Jones and 28-year-old Erick Chavez, were each informed by Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero of the charges against them.
Jones and Chavez were both arrested on Monday by Yuma police in the killing of Derek Runnion, whose remains were found in California on April 1.
In speaking with Jones first, Guerrero informed her that she had been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping and hindering prosecution.
Afterward, attorney Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office asked Guerrero to appoint his office to represent her, which he agreed to do.
When the matter of Jones’ bond was addressed, Meaghan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s office asked that it remain at the $500,000 cash-only amount it had previously been set at.
She cited the cruelty and manner in which the crime was committed as one of the reasons for her request, adding that Runnion had been tricked or forced to go to the location of where his body was found.
She also informed the court that Jones, who was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service, had an active warrant for her arrest in another unrelated case and had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California since June 14.
After hearing from both counsel, Guerrero granted Gallagher’s request. He also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jones at 2 p.m. on July 9.
As for Chavez’s bond, Gallagher asked that he remain held without bond, saying he had three prior felony convictions, two of which he served time in prison for, and four active cases, with two more pending.
Chavez, who was represented by Dave Shapiro of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, was also charged with premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit fist-degree murder, kidnapping and hindering prosecution.
Shapiro, who also asked that his office be appointed to represent Chavez, entered pleas of not guilty to the offenses on behalf of his client.
In addition to scheduling a preliminary hearing for Chavez for 2 p.m. on July 9, Guerrrero also granted Gallagher’s request and ordered Chavez remain held on no bond.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Jones and Chavez, who were already in custody on other charges, were arrested in connection to Runnion’s murder at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
On April 1, Yuma police received information that led to the discovery of Runnion’s remains and the location of his burnt out vehicle.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects, but did not immediately release any information due to the sensitivity of the case.
During Jones and Chavez’s initial appearances on Tuesday, Gallagher informed the court that Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple in the head, and his body burned.
She also alleged that Jones and Chavez spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California, and that one of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case.
