Criminal complaints were filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a bar that left one person dead.
Appearing by video feed from the county jail, 32-year-old Jerome Hall and 35-year-old Brandon Hall, were informed by Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart during separate hearings of the charges against them.
In speaking with Jerome Hall first, Judge Stewart informed him that he had been charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Attorney Jose Padilla, who was representing him for the purpose of the hearing, entered pleas of not guilty to the charges on his client’s behalf.
Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, also entered pleas of not guilty to the charges and waved the formal reading of the complaint and further advisement of his client’s rights.
He also asked the court to appoint his office to represent him.
When the matter of bond was discussed, Padilla asked that his client be released to pre-trial services and fitted with a gps tracking device.
Padilla went on to say that his client is entitled to a presumption of innocence and the charges against him are still only allegations, and there is currently no reason to believe that he won’t show up for future hearings
He added that while Jerome Hall lives in Phoenix, he is originally from Yuma and still has family here. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail without bond.
Prosecutor David Salisbury, however, informed the court that if it was considering releasing Jerome Hall, he was requesting bail be set as a $200,000 cash-only bond.
Padilla objected, saying a cash-only bond in that large of an amount was comparable to being held without a bond.
After hearing from both counsel Judge Stewart denied Padilla’s request.
“At this stage you will remain in custody on no bond,” Stewart said.
He also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jerome Hall for 4 p.m. on March 19.
As for Brandon Hall’s bond, attorney Bill Fox, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, asked that he be released on his own recognizance or to pre-trial services.
Fox stated that his client has no prior felony or violent convictions, no failures to appear and therefor not likely to flee or be a danger to the community.
“His only conviction was for a misdemeanor,” Fox said. “There is no evidence that he would not appear.”
Although Judge Stewart denied Fox’s request, he did lower Brandon Hall’s bond to $25,000 cash-only, at the prosecution’s request.
Brandon Hall’s next court appearance has been set for 4 p.m. on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Judge Stewart also warned Brandon Hall that if he were to make bail it was important that he appear at all future hearings and that if he did not a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27 with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
However, when officers arrived on scene they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The 36-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has now been identified as Tyrone Hall.
The 32-year-old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition. No update on her condition was available.
Both Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
