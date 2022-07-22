Formal charges were filed in South County Justice Court on Thursday against the woman accused of having inappropriate sexual activity with two male juveniles.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero, 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against her, charging her with three felony offenses.
Those offenses, Judge Guerrero continued, were three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Yablonski’s next court date was set for July 29 for a preliminary hearing. She was also ordered held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then. If that happens, her next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
She was also arraigned on a separate misdemeanor case in which she was charged with public sexual indecency and indecent exposure.
Judge Guerrero ordered that she be released on her own recognizance on the misdemeanor charges only and set her next hearing for 9 a.m. on September 15 in South County Justice Court.
Yablonski was taken into custody at 1:52 p.m. on Monday at her home in the 3500 Block of E. County 17 ½ Street and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an assault, which then led to the discovery of a sexual offense.
Two 17-year-old male juveniles were identified as the victims.