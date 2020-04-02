Mike Galvan, 23, who is suspected of setting his own apartment on fire, appeared Wednesday in Yuma Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart for his arraignment by video feed from the county jail.
During the hearing Judge Stewart informed Galvan that prosecutors from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the evidence in the case, had filed a criminal complaint against him, charging him with two felony offenses.
Those charges, he continued, were arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage. The attorney, who was from the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, and was representing Galvan for the purpose of the hearing only, also waived the formal reading of the complaint.
When bond was addressed, Galvan’s attorney, Sherri Layne of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office asked he be released to the supervision of the court’s pre-trial services.
“(Galvan) does not have any felonies on his record, only a misdemeanor,” Layne said.
Judge Stewart eventually denied the request and ordered that Galvan’s bail remain as the $75,000 cash-only bond amount it had been set at during a previous hearing.
In addition to appointing the public defenders office to represent Galvan, Judge Stewart also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on April 9, for a preliminary hearing. The case, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday a suspicious fire was reported in an apartment located in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Yuma firefighters were already on scene.
After the fire was extinguished, the initial investigation revealed that it appeared to have been intentionally set.
Later that same day, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Galvan was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of arson, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Galvan also allegedly admitted he started the fire and that he lived in the apartment.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from an apartment at 105 E. 23rd Street and evacuated the adjoining units.
Once inside the apartment, firefighters found a couch and a mattress that had been burning. The smoldering items were removed from the apartment and extinguished outside.
Firefighters made sure the fire had not spread within the apartment or to any of the adjoining units. Damage was contained to the couch and mattress removed from the dwelling, but smoke damage was apparent throughout the interior.
There was no one inside the apartment when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries.
Fire investigators determined the fire to have been intentionally set.