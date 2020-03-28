A 38-year-old man was formally arraigned Friday in Yuma Justice Court on charges filed in connection to an early morning shooting in the Foothills on Wednesday that left one person injured.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede, via video feed from the Yuma County jail, Steven Singh was informed that he was being held on a total of three felony charges, one being attempted first-degree murder.
The remaining two charges, Weede continued, were aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
When the matter of bond was addressed, neither counsel asked to be heard, with the prosecutor adding that she did not intend to do so unless the defense had asked for it to be reduced.
In addition to ordering Singh’s bond remain at the $250,000 cash-only amount it had been set at during a previous hearing, Judge Weede also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on April 3, for a preliminary hearing.
A preliminary hearing is a hearing at which the judge decides, not whether the defendant is “guilty” or “not guilty,” but whether there is enough evidence to force the defendant to stand trial.
The case, however, will likely go before the grand jury first, which will make that determination instead.
Just as what eventually turned out to be a very brief hearing ended, Singh could be heard asking, “Is there going to be a bond reduction?” as he was led away from the camera by a deputy.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday March, 25, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 12500 block of East Brenda Drive.
Deputies, following an initial investigation into the incident, determined that the suspect, now identified as Singh, was involved in an argument with another subject in the roadway.
The argument escalated and a single gunshot was fired. The victim then fled the area and sought shelter at a nearby residence.
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak on Friday was able to confirm that the victim was a male and that he and Singh were acquaintances.
The victim was located and found to have sustained one gunshot wound. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.
