The 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another person last week in what is believed to have been a drug-related incident was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, Elijah Moses Ortiz was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with three felony offenses. Those offenses, Judge Stewart continued, were one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When the matter of bond was addressed, attorney Theordore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was only representing Ortiz for the purpose of the hearing, asked that bail be lowered from the $750,000 it was currently set at to a lower amount that would make posting a bond more possible.
Judge Stewart also noted that while the county attorney’s office had requested the bond be increased to $100,000, no prosecutor was present at the hearing to explain the need for it.
As such he declined the prosecution’s request. He also ordered Ortiz’s bond remain at the amount it had previously been set.
In addition to assigning a court-appointed attorney to represent Ortiz, Judge Stewart also scheduled his next court appearance for 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 10, with deputies responding to the location for a report of shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times and multiple shell casings in the area.
Deputies later learned that the victim in the shooting went to Yuma Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a gunshot wound..
The wound sustained by the victim in the shooting was non-life-threatening.
Ortiz was arrested later the same day at approximately 6 p.m. and was arrested by deputies.