Four electric vehicle charging stations have been installed on the 2020 S. Avenue 8E campus of Arizona Western College.
Located in the P2 parking lot near the Barcomb Agriculture and Science Complex, the stations were made available at no cost to the college via the Arizona Public Service (APS) Take Charge AZ pilot program, which aims to increase non-restrictive travel opportunities for electric motorists in Arizona by expanding access to charging stations throughout the state.
“This is exciting news for Arizona Western College,” said Director of Facilities Management Steve Eckert. “By participating in this pilot program, AWC is taking an active role in reducing vehicle emissions in Arizona and will also provide APS with insight on how they should structure future electric vehicle programs.”
The college is responsible for covering the cost of the electricity used to charge the vehicles; however, the AWC solar fields that power the stations by day and the electrical grid that powers them by night keep costs low, the college said.
For more information on the Take Charge AZ program, visit www.aps.com/takechargeaz.