If you recently bought a Mega Millions ticket for the May 31st drawing, check your numbers!
A ticket worth $10,000 was sold during the Memorial Day weekend at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11274 South Fortuna Road, in Yuma.
The winning numbers from the May 31 Mega Millions draw were: 6, 15, 41, 63, 64, with Mega Ball 24.
The Yuma ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, and as of Thursday afternoon, the winner had not yet stepped forward.
According to the Arizona Lottery website, all winning tickets over $600 must be claimed at either the Phoenix or Tucson Lottery office. To learn more, call 1-800-499-3798.