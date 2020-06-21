Checkpoint agents arrest Las Vegas men, seize nearly 11 pounds of meth

BP agents  in Blythe seized nearly 11 pounds of meth.

 YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL photo

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Blythe Station working at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 seized nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday in a failed drug smuggling attempt.

According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, that afternoon a Border Patrol canine alerted to a 2019 Cadillac XTS with two occupants. Agents conducted a secondary inspection of the vehicle and while in the process of doing so, found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine inside a suitcase.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of over $21,000.

The 31-year-old driver and 34-year-old passenger, both male U.S. citizens with residential addresses in Las Vegas, Nev., were arrested for drug smuggling violations. The narcotics were seized.

