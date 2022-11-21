“Cherishing Unity in Diversity” – That was the theme of Arizona Western College’s Third Multilingual Student Expo. Hosted by multilingual students in Dr. Sara Amani’s first-year English Composition courses at the AWC San Luis Learning Center, the expo celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and discussed cultivating a sense of togetherness and belonging while coming from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.
For this event that was open to the public, students showcased projects they completed through active collaboration. The opportunity allowed them to not only learn from each other, but to share more about themselves.
“Working with a group of students that celebrates diversity was an invaluable experience for me and for everyone involved in this event, ” said Amani, professor of multilingual composition. “A group of students with different views, interests and talents who showed their diversity in many aspects, but also demonstrated a genuine sense of unity when collaborating to bring this expo to the community.
“This cultural awareness has enabled these students to see that everyone has different backgrounds, personal beliefs and values, so identifying the unique attributes of individuals can be beneficial to the success of a project.”
Students shared poetry, performed music and spoke of their lives as multilingual individuals.
Zazith Molina, an elementary education major, performed a traditional folklore dance called the Jarabe Tapatio – a regional Mexican dance whose origin has traditionally been attributed to the state of Jalisco.
“It is important to understand that living in an environment full of diversity is beneficial to us,” Molina said. “We enrich ourselves in new unknown cultures and we start to include and practice others that we are usually not accustomed to. Diversity also brings innovation, since every single one of us is different, important and unique to this world.”
The presentations were similarly diverse. Sheyla Hernandez gave a review of the film, “Wonder” while Mariafernanda Ramirez presented on the history of Hispanic Heritage Month. Trivia on multiculturalism and six-word memoirs on multilingual lives were also key parts of the event.
“Dr. Sara Amani did an excellent job of uniting the students to celebrate unity in diversity,” said Fernando Chavez, a computer graphics major. “I played two traditional Mexican songs: ‘La Llorona’ and ‘La Bamba.’ I also contributed with a paragraph from my English composition course where I discussed global recognition is how the world sees your country. Depending on varying aspects, it shows how well you are positioned in morals. A nation that is joined together increases its values. Having a good relationship among people in your country makes a better perspective of what you offer to the world. Working together and recognizing each other’s differences contribute to being globally recognized.”
Other students chimed in to express how unity is essential to progress.
“Unity in diversity plays a big and significant role in national integration, which brings people together regardless of religion, social status or cultural background and creates a feeling of togetherness and connection,” student Jocelyn Segura Vega said. “When people with opposing viewpoints and ideologies become united, their differences at times of adversity will not shatter the national unity. Therefore, the importance of national integration comes from the fact that it allows the nation to remain integrated. The country will always move forward on a path of prosperity and development.”
“Unity in diversity has a good impact on having a peaceful co-existence,” student Jacqueline Ruiz added. “By being united, people accept the differences of others, including traditions, ethnicity, religion and national background. This creates peace between them because there are no judgments or discrimination about those differences. A peaceful co-existence creates a safe environment for all citizens because there are no conflicts among them. In this form, people may be capable of living more comfortably and having a sustainable and productive society.”
By celebrating the differences that make individuals and cultures unique, the students made it known to their peers, professors and community members that unity through diversity champions the best of what each individual brings to the table. And by having the opportunity to explore this in depth, the students came away from it feeling empowered.
“As a college student, I am happy that the promotion of intercultural understanding has become a common practice in our school,” nursing student Araceli Espindola said. “Recognizing and appreciating each other’s differences creates an environment where we feel valued and recognized.”
“It was quite exciting to see how a cordial atmosphere was formed among professors and students,” Mariafernanda Ramirez said. “Listening to success stories of multilingual students and learning from the triumphant experiences of AWC faculty and staff members were encouraging. Having an experience like this makes students feel proud of their roots and encourages them to keep working hard.”
Psychology student Dalysha Martinez stated that the experience made everyone feel that their ideas and interactions matter. Sheyla Hernandez, who previously participated in a past iteration of this expo, was honored to partake again and concluded the theme encouraged everyone to view others with diversity and respect.
In short, the expo was a success in the students’ view and Dr. Amani looks forward to continuing the tradition with future students.
“I hope the multilingual student expos that we host in San Luis every academic semester can help create conversations on how to advocate for strength in cultural diversity,” she said. “Our main goal is to make intercultural dialogue an important and meaningful reality in our school. We want everyone to be proud of where they come from and to be advocates for generations after them.”