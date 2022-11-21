“Cherishing Unity in Diversity” – That was the theme of Arizona Western College’s Third Multilingual Student Expo. Hosted by multilingual students in Dr. Sara Amani’s first-year English Composition courses at the AWC San Luis Learning Center, the expo celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and discussed cultivating a sense of togetherness and belonging while coming from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

For this event that was open to the public, students showcased projects they completed through active collaboration. The opportunity allowed them to not only learn from each other, but to share more about themselves.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

