Drowning is silent. It’s swift. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, an unimaginable loss that can occur in mere moments.
Yet, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What makes it so sad is this is 100% preventable death,” said Dr. Salil Chitnis, a pediatric Emergency Department physician at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
With the Labor Day holiday coming up, Chitnis spoke with the Yuma Sun about water safety awareness and shared advice on preventing child drownings.
“This year has been a better year than other years. So this year, we’ve had only two kids drown. I remember two years ago we had at least eight so this year has been better, but I would like to see a year with zero,” Chitnis said.
He stressed the significance of adult supervision, the use of pool barriers and educating children on water safety to ensure their well-being.
Chitnis’ first tip: Keep watchful eyes on children whenever they are around water, no matter how confident they might seem. Remember, it takes just a few seconds for an accident to happen.
His advice is to designate adults who will be in charge of watching the children around water, perhaps in shifts.
“Families are going to be having a lot of people over and joining the pool. The adults really need to put an adult in charge, like an observer, that their whole job is to just keep an eye on the kids in the pool,” Chitnis said.
“And they can take turns doing it kinda like, you know, watch duty, because that’s been shown to be really good,” he added.
Adults or designated watchers shouldn’t let their guards down as children could drown in seconds.
“A lot of times parents think, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna go inside real quick to get a snack for the kids.’ And in those, like, even 30 seconds, that’s all it takes,” Chitnis said.
If the adult in charge is going inside or will be taking their eyes off the children, even for a short time, to get food, for example, and other adults aren’t around, then the adult in charge should get all the kids out of the pool or river and take them with them.
“I mean, kids, even if they’re out of the pool, they’re going to be staring at it, they’re gonna want to jump in. I’ve seen that happen all the time,” Chitnis said.
Children should be equipped with the skills they need to navigate water safely. Enrolling them in swimming lessons can be a gift that lasts a lifetime, empowering them with the ability to enjoy the water while understanding its potential dangers.
“Get your kids swim lessons. The sooner they know how to swim the better,” Chitnis said.
However, he warns that even kids who know how to swim can drown “because they get tired, and they don’t want to tell you that they’re tired, because they want to keep swimming.”
Kids that aren’t good swimmers should be wearing floaties. But adults shouldn’t just put the floaties on kids and think they’re safe.
“You have to be aware that kids are really good. They’re Houdini artists. They can get out of floaties,” Chitnis said.
Pools should be secured with appropriate barriers, locks and alarms. Adults should make sure that pools and other water sources are inaccessible when not in use.
“The best prevention for drowning is to have a self-locking closing gate around the pool. That’s really been shown in all studies to be the best preventive way of drowning,” he said.
By participating in CPR training, adults can be better prepared for emergencies and potentially save lives in situations where every second counts.
“The second best thing is to have CPR training, and I know it might be hard to get a class before Labor Day. So I always tell parents, just watch a YouTube video because even if you don’t know how to do it that great, a little bit goes a long way until someone’s there that knows how to do it,” Chitnis said.
“Or just invite friends that know how to do it to your parties,” he added.
Yuma has a long swimming season, neighborhoods dotted with pools and the Colorado River winding through the region. YRMC reminds the community that everyone shares the responsibility of keeping children safe around water, whether it’s a pool or the river.
“Yuma’s warmth extends beyond its climate – it’s in our caring community. By fostering a culture of safety, we can rewrite the narrative, saving lives and protecting our children,” the hospital noted in a press release.