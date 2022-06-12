A child was flown to a Phoenix hospital Saturday after a near-drowning.
The Yuma Police Department responded to the Pecan Grove subdivision at 11:59 a.m. Saturday
Upon arrival, officers found life-saving measures were already in progress. The juvenile was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to Phoenix, YPD said.
This case is currently under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.