A child died from injuries sustained during a house fire Monday morning. An adult and another child were also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of W. 21st Place.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from a house, and were able to contain it to the home in which it originated.
The home, which sustained serious damage and was not able to be reoccupied, was believed to have been occupied by two adults and nine children when the fire broke out.
Erfert said shortly after their arrival, firefighters were informed of a missing child and immediately went inside the burning home to conduct a search and rescue attempt.
Firefighters were able to locate the child, but the child, whose age has not been released yet, did not survive.
"No words can express the sorrow felt for those affected by this tragic event," Erfert said. "Please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family who lived there.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene in response to a mutual aid request.
Erfert said the intensity of the fire, along with the high heat of the morning, forced firefighters to rotate in teams and take breaks while putting out the fire.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.