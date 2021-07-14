The Yuma Fire Department has released additional information about Monday’s tragic house fire that claimed the life of a child.
While his name has not been officially released he has been identified as a 10-year-old boy.
An adult and another child were also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment for injuries they sustained in the fire.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set or that children had been playing with fire.
Although a specific cause has not been confirmed yet, Erfert added that there is no reason to believe it was anything other than what the fire department would consider an accidental fire.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of W. 21st Place, and when firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from a house at that location.
Firefighters were able to contain it to the home in which it originated.
The home, which sustained serious damage and was not able to be reoccupied, was believed to have been occupied by two adults and nine children when the fire broke out.
Shortly after their arrival, firefighters were informed of a missing child and immediately went inside the burning home to conduct a search and rescue attempt.
Firefighters were able to locate the child, now known to be a 10-year-old boy but he did not survive.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family who lived there.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene in response to a mutual aid request.
Due to the intensity of the fire, along with the high heat of the morning, firefighters were forced to rotate in teams and take breaks while putting out the fire.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.