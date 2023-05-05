Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station rescued four young children who were left in a remote area of the desert Monday afternoon.
The children, ages one, three, seven and eight, were found approximately 40 miles southwest of Yuma.
They were spotted by an Air and Marine agent from the Yuma Air Branch who happened to be flying over the area in a helicopter.
Wellton station agents were subsequently alerted to the children’s location.
Three of the children are siblings, while the one-year-old is unrelated.
All of the children had identification and contact information for relatives living in the United States.
They will be turned over to Health and Human Services for reunification with family members or sponsors in the U.S.
Border Patrol by the numbers
From April 23-29, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
• Apprehended more than 3,900 migrants from 54 different countries.
• Encountered more than 100 unaccompanied minors.
• Prevented 6 human smuggling attempts.
• Responded to 12 calls to 911.
• Stopped one drug smuggling attempt.
• Arrested eight convicted felons.
• Conducted three rescues