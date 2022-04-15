The annual “make it and take it home” event for children and their families, the 30th Children’s Festival of the Arts, returns 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street.
Supported by many local organizations, schools and arts education supporters, Children’s Festival of the Arts features dozens of arts and crafts booths offering attendees a variety of hands-on projects. Activities and entertainment by local performers will fill the day. Food vendors will offer items for sale.
All activity booths are free for attendees.
The festival also features performances by local dance studios and music groups and a special youth art exhibition inside the Yuma Art Center.
“This is one of our community’s most anticipated events to celebrate the arts, in particular, for our children to enjoy,” said Jason Nau, parks and recreation director. “I encourage everyone to come and make positive memories during this spectacular event.”