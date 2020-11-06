Over the last several years, Yumans have come to anticipate the Children’s Museum of Yuma County (CMYC)’s annual “UnWined” fundraising event. Although this year’s event is unable to be held in-person due to COVID-19, a few modifications have been made to ensure would-be attendees can still “wine and dine” for a charitable cause.
Modeled after the “Museum@Home” kits distributed to families who participated in the museum’s virtual summer program, CMYC is introducing “UnWined@Home” at kits sponsored by Chef Alex Trujillo’s JT Prime Pop-Up Kitchen.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged out-of-the-box thinking to engage communities,” a press release from the museum read. “Luckily creativity and innovation are not new concepts for the Children’s Museum of Yuma County.”
According to the museum, the kits include all of the necessary ingredients and recipes to create a five-course culinary masterpiece, five bottles of wine, custom wine glasses and games.
“Choose six of your closest friends and family (members) to invite into your home, gain a hands-on culinary experience with fresh ingredients and make it a night to remember,” the museum said.
Unwined@Home kits are available for purchase between Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 at www.unwinedathome.givesmart.com. Kits are $500 with delivery dates set for Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and Dec. 30. Additional add-on meals can be purchased for parties exceeding six people.
In addition to the culinary kits, a virtual auction will also take place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 16 to support the museum.
“If getting creative in the kitchen is not your thing, bid on our chef-prepared dinner party and let Chef Alex Trujillo do all the work,” the museum said. “Bid on a weekend getaway to El Golfo, family photo session by Andrea Hauck Photography, unique artwork and much more.”
Auction items can also be found at www.unwinedathome.givesmart.com, with new items expected to appear daily.
“ Please show your support by sponsoring the event, purchasing the in-home fun of an UnWined@Home kit, participating in the online auction and/or donating a silent auction item,” the museum said. “The generosity of the Yuma community has helped us playfully bring amazing experiences to the children of our region since 2013.”