Three children were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further medical evaluation following a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. at County 16th Street and Avenue B, according to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a white mid-sized sedan with significant front-end damage on Avenue B, just south of County 16th Street.
The four occupants of the sedan, three children and one adult driver, were already out of the vehicle and sitting on the side of the roadway.
The other vehicle involved, a tan Buick sedan, was to the north of County 16th Street, in the desert about 100 feet east of Avenue B. Its only occupant was a female driver.
The driver of the white sedan told firefighters that the tan Buick had been eastbound on County 16th Street and that he did not see it when he pulled onto the roadway.
Although the female driver of the tan Buick attempted to swerve, she still struck white mid-sized sedan on the front passenger side of the vehicle.
“If the female driver had not reacted so quickly, the Buick would have struck the driver-side door of the white sedan,” De Anda said.
All three children, who were passengers in the white sedan, were transported to YRMC by Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulances.
They each had complained of pain to their legs and arms.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
