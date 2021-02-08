The California Highway Patrol’s Winterhaven Area, which is located in the Town of Felicity, has developed its first Senior Volunteer Program, and now the department is looking for some motivated senior citizens to join.
During a recent meeting with Amanda Raymond, Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, she reiterated her support for the program and recognized the contribution senior volunteers make to their communities through the department.
According to the department’s Community Outreach & Media Relations Commander, Capt. Sarah Richards, the program had been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep volunteers safe.
In anticipation of the suspension being lifted, Chief Omar Watson and Asst. Chief Ray Diggins have provided the leadership and guidance for improving and growing engagements which support the development of the program in Felicity.
Chief Watson commands the department’s Border Division, which includes Imperial County, San Diego County, Orange County and Riverside County.
Felicity Mayor Jacques-Andres Istel recently submitted his application for consideration as the first inductee into the program at Felicity.
Istel, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, is also known for his contributions to the military and sport parachuting. His own first sport parachute is currently in the Smithsonian Institute Museums in Washington D.C.
Over the past few decades, as a historian, Istel created the Museum of History in Granite at Felicity and is now continuing his legacy of community support with his application to the Senior Volunteer Program.
“I accept his application with honor in furtherance of the department’s mission of safety and service to our community, on this day, his birthday, and look forward to having Mayor Istel in the program once permitted, ‘’ said Commander of CHP’s Winterhaven Area, Lt. Scott Laverty.
Over the years, Istel has received numerous recognitions to include being honored as the first Honorary Citizen as Yuma and France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Merit.
The Senior Volunteer Program is an official department program which assists the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community and allows volunteers to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service.
“Our new volunteer program here at Felicity, once improved, will enhance safety and service by competent citizens and further strengthen our close ties to the community,” Commander Laverty said.
Once the COVID-19 suspension has been lifted, and upon completion of his training, Mayor Istel will receive his badge in an official ceremony, which is expected to be highly attended.
Anyone interested in joining the program at the Winterhaven Area in Felicity can contact the Public Information Officer Mike Mitchell at (760) 572-0294 for more information and eligibility requirements.
