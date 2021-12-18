When COVID hung around for the holidays last year, the student council at C.W. McGraw Elementary had the idea to make Christmas cards and distribute them as a way to bring cheer. They made about 1,900 cards for the community, but this year? Their Bring Cheer campaign surpassed its goal of 2,500. With help from the Crane Elementary School District, other schools in Yuma Elementary School District One, Southwestern Christian School and Alpha Delta Kappa, 4,100 handmade Christmas cards will
This year’s cards will be spread throughout the community to the Yuma Police Department, the Yuma Proving Ground, the U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, the Yuma Fire Department, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, doctors and nurses at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and individuals in assisted living homes.
Fourth grade teacher and student council coordinator at C.W. McGraw, Mark De Young, explained that he wanted to give his students the opportunity to make a difference and learn leadership.
“You can still make a difference in the community through simple cards,” he said. “[The students] were amazed at how quickly the cards built up time after time and they started realizing the difference they’re making.”
He shared that the students began the campaign seeking help in October and started making and collecting cards in November. Now in December, cards have already begun distribution the week before Christmas.
“We might be the one card to a person in a living home or to an officer,” De Young said.
One student council officer, Alan Schmidt, expressed that he wanted to express thanks with the cards.
“I’m glad that we’re making a difference and I’m reaching the lonely people in the holidays,” he said. “I want to thank all the first responders for what they do.”
The student council members at McGraw collected, counted and then created packets containing 50 handmade cards each for distribution throughout the community. With two successful years in a row now, they hope to make this an annual project.