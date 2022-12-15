For its annual Spirit of Christmas concert, the Yuma Civic Orchestra will make its debut in a new venue on the stage of Snider Auditorium, but it will be a homecoming to the historic theater for some of the performers.
And no doubt it will also be a nostalgic moment for many in the audience.
The annual holiday concert will be presented in two performances on Saturday, Dec. 17 – an afternoon concert at 2 p.m. and an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. – at Snider Auditorium on the Yuma High School campus at 400 S. 6th Ave. Tickets are $15 per person and will be available for sale at the door.
String Ambassadors also will perform. And Soloist Jennifer Wayman-Hart will be singing several selections with both groups.
The String Ambassadors will start off the concert with the emotional “Do You Hear What I Hear?” composed by Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne in 1962 as a plea for peace during the Cuban Missile Crisis. That will be followed by the Hawaiian-themed “Mele Kalikimaka” and crowd favorite “Duelin’ Jingle Strings.” Other selections sung by Wayman-Hart will include the popular “Little Drummer Boy,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
The Civic Orchestra will then take to the stage for such familiar and loved Christmas songs as “A Christmas Hymn” based on “Away in a Manger,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Oh Come, O Come Emanuel” and “O Holy Night” and ending with “Messiah, Hallelejah Chorus.”
With the orchestra, Wayman-Hart will sing “The Christmas Song,” commonly subtitled “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire;” followed by “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” immortalized by Judy Garland; and “We Need a Little Christmas” from Jerry Herman’s Broadway musical “Mame” and first performed by Angela Lansbury.
Four of the musicians with the Civic Orchestra who performed on the Snider stage while attending Yuma High School shared some of their memories.
MaryLou Slater was introduced to the violin when she was in kindergarten. Now 90, she still plays the instrument with the orchestra.
She graduated in 1950 from Yuma High School, at the time the only high school in Yuma. The years haven’t dimmed her memories, though, of performing at Snider in the band, theatre productions and other events. “I have such fond memories of being on the stage at Snider. Being back has brought back those memories … looking back where I was in high school.”
Kathilynn Cheshire-Vance graduated in 1985 from Yuma High School, where she played flute, piccolo and oboe in the concert and marching bands. She also was involved backstage for theater productions. She, too, has many fond memories of Snider Auditorium.
“Absolutely … there were lots of good times,” she said. “Band, drama – they all made for unique and special experiences and I get to relive them when I get back on that stage. It will be nostalgic and special to be back at Snider.”
She had played flute for the Orchestra Association several years ago but stopped playing when she was pregnant with her youngest child. He’s now 18 and Cheshire-Vance is once again performing, this time on cello.
Cheshire-Vance also is secretary for the Yuma Orchestra Association board and believes firmly in the value of the organization’s mission not only of performing beautiful music for the community but also educating the next generation of musicians to carry on the tradition into the future.
Brandon Coz graduated from Yuma High School in 1997. During his years in school, he performed many times on the Snider stage as a percussionist and trombone player in the band program and in the pit orchestra for the school’s musicals.
Now a music teacher at Yuma Catholic High School, he’s been back on the stage at Snider as a conductor for the Yuma Music Educators Association Festival of Excellence and the Yuma County Honor Band.
But he’s also looking forward to performing again at Snider as part of the Yuma Civic Orchestra, for which he plays timpani and percussion. “It’s nice to get a chance to come back to my alma mater. I’m excited to go back there and be part of a performance.”
Ericka Nelson, also a 1997 graduate of Yuma High School, was in Choralairs as a singer and dancer and as the accompanist her junior year. “Many times, I performed at Snider in musicals and concerts. That was the most special part of high school. I have a lot of good memories of Snider and I’m excited to be back. It’s one of my favorite places in Yuma to perform. Snider is such a special spot for the community.”
While she went to Kofa High School, Wayman-Hart has fond memories of Snider Auditorium as well.
“I performed quite a bit at Snider,” she said, as a member of the Big Band and in dance recitals when she was younger. In addition to performing on the stage at Snider, she also has attended a number of concerts there.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” she said. “Absolutely … I’m looking forward to being back on that stage. Snider has a lot of history, it’s hard to believe it will be 100 next year. It’s nice to be a part of such a tradition for the community and for the orchestra.”
Wayman-Hart, a Yuma native, is no stranger to the Yuma stage. Growing up in Yuma, she studied voice with Wendy Turner for 12 years. She studied music at Arizona Western College, then vocal performance at Northern Arizona University. Today she is the featured vocalist with the Yuma Big Band and the Yuma Jazz Company. Over the years, she has performed with groups throughout Europe, China and most recently in Ireland last summer with The NAU Shrine of the Ages Alumni choir.
And she treasures singing with the Yuma Orchestra Association’s Christmas concert. “It’s part of my Christmas routine.”