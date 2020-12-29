An attempt to smuggle 25 pounds of methamphetamine through the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blyth, on Christmas Day was foiled by a canine who wasn’t taking the holiday off.
According to information provided by U,S, Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station referred the driver of a Cadillac sedan to the vehicle secondary inspection area following a canine alert.
During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 10 vacuum-sealed packages that contained a total of 25 pounds of methamphetamine, which was worth approximately $62,000.
Agents also found a 9mm handgun that contained a loaded 15-round magazine, about 50 grams of marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Agents arrested the occupants of the vehicle, three U.S. citizens from Oklahoma, and seized the drugs, firearm, paraphernalia and vehicle.
Border Patrol officials say smugglers often move illegal drugs on holidays, with the hope and expectation that law enforcement will have their guard down.
Agents and their canine partners, however, work around the clock to secure the nation’s borders and to prevent contraband from making it further into the interior of our country.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert