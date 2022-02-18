Cibola and Gila Ridge high schools have both qualified to compete in the 2022 Arizona Academic Decathlon state tournament after they both placed within the top five of their regional competition early February.
In order to have made it this far, Cibola and Gila Ridge’s decathletes participated in a 10-event competition featuring art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, math, music, science, social science and speech. Each team is comprised of three honors students, three scholastic students and three varsity students. Teams also compete in what the Arizona Academic Decathlon refers to as a SuperQuiz, which they describe as a public quiz-show-style culmination of each competition.
Cibola and Gila Ridge’s teams will be heading to Phoenix for the state competition on March 11–12. Cibola won 16 combined medals in their Region III competition this year, but a press release from the Yuma Union High School District reports they’ve advanced to state every year since 2012. They placed within the top 20 for the last seven years. Gila Ridge has also advanced to state for 11 consecutive years and finished in 24th last year.
While only Cibola and Gila Ridge advanced, YUHSD reported that four of its schools had students earn awards early February for a total of 30 medals. Their results are as follows:
Cibola High School
Honors Level
- Quinn Nemeth: two gold (Economics, Essay); two bronze (Art, Social Science); trophy for best overall essay
- Zarrin Askari: two silver (Speech, Social Science); two bronze (Interview, Mathematics)
- Savannah Botello: one gold (Art)
Varsity Level
- Joaquin Felix: four gold (Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science); two bronze (Economics, Language/Literature)
- Abril Aguirre-Miranda: one silver (Music)
Gila Ridge High School
Honors Level
- Taylor Keddy: one silver (Language/Literature)
Scholastic Level
- Dael Amzalag: four silver (Economics, Essay, Math, Social Science); three bronze (Math, Science, Scholastic Overall)
Varsity Level
- Joe Diaz: one silver (Math)
- Kim Garcia: one silver (Essay)
- Daniel Lines: two silver (Essay, Science)
Kofa High School
Honors Level
- Alberto De La Torre: one silver (Language/Literature); one bronze (Economics)
Varsity Level
Samuel Camacho: one silver (Interview)
Yuma High School
Scholastic Level
- Zulema Zavala: one bronze (Speech)
