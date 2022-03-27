Two Yuma high schools scored big recently with the Academic Decathlon.
Earlier this year, Cibola and Gila Ridge High Schools qualified to compete in the 2022 Arizona Academic Decathlon State Competition. Held in Phoenix on March 11-12, both high schools placed within the top 20 at the competition.
With Cibola finishing 13th and Gila Ridge finishing 16th, the Yuma Union High School District reports this is the first time in the district’s history that two schools have placed in the top 20 in the same year. For Cibola, this is their eighth consecutive year placing in the top 20.
Just like in the previous regional competition, the state competition features 10 scholastic events that involve art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, math, music, science, social science and speech. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s competition was held virtually, but the event is expected to return to in-person next year.
Each school has teams of nine decathletes: three Honor students, three Scholastic students and three Varsity students. These teams compete in a Super Quiz, which the Arizona Academic Decathlon describes as the public quiz-show-style culmination of each scholastic competition.
In each of these competitions, individuals are able to earn medals. For the first time since 2019, Cibola had two medalists: Joaquin Felix won bronze in the Varsity Language and Literature category while Zarrin Askari took home a silver medal in the Honors Speech category. Felix also tied for fourth place in Varsity Economics.
For Gila Ridge, their 16th place finish was the highest in school history. YUHSD reports that Dael Amzalag won three medals: bronze in Scholastic Economics, silver in Scholastic Math and bronze in Scholastic Science. Quinn Cunningham tied for fourth place in Scholastic Interview and Daniel Lines placed fourth in Varsity Math.
The top 10 schools earned a total of team points ranging from about 42,908 to 35,560, and Cibola was close with 34,419.4 points.
