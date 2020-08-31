Science, technology, math and engineering (STEM) projects at Cibola High School received a financial boost with a $15,000 grant awarded to Yuma Union High School District by the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, delegated to the campus at 4100 W. 20th St.
According to AmericasFarmers.com, Grow Rural Education affords eligible farmers the annual opportunity to nominate their local public school districts for grant funding to enhance their STEM curriculum. Upon nomination, the school districts submit applications to vie for grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.
According to the website, YUHSD is the only school district in Arizona to receive a grant from the program this year.
“We are very thankful and appreciative of our local farmers and the Bayer Fund,” Principal Derek Bosch said. “Receiving this grant will give our students an opportunity to have access to more resources and tools to enhance their learning.”
Echoed by Patricia Garcia, science instructional leader at Cibola, the grant will have a significant impact on the community “by exposing students to possible careers in plant sciences, focusing on Yuma’s future agricultural needs.”
“As science educators, we feel very passionate about giving our students hands-on exposure to research,” she said. “Bayer Fund and our local farmers through this grant are providing the support we need to incorporate resources not normally available to our Yuma students in the classroom. We are so excited and grateful for this support given to us, and we know that our students will do amazing things.”