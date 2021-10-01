Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cibola High School has gone two years without live theater, but that changes next week with Cibola’s fall production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical!” Directed by Michael Massone with musical direction by Ericka Nelson, the musical can be attended on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 pm in the Cibola auditorium.
For the ticket price of $10, audience members can watch a musical adaptation of Barbara Park’s classic children’s books and witness the titular character’s first day of first grade. With changes ranging from a new kid and a friendly lunch lady to possibly needing glasses and a kickball tournament, the official description for the musical proclaims that “first grade has never been so exciting.”
In a press release for Yuma Union High School District, Cibola Theatre Director Michael Massone shared that the cast and crew are extremely excited to perform live again.
“Back in March of 2020 our musical ‘Grease’ was cancelled on opening night which was disheartening,” he said. “But my students and I have continued to work, participate in all the theatre we can, including a virtual play last spring, which has helped us prepare for performing live again. What is interesting about this group is, this will be the first time some of these students have performed live ever due to the fact that we haven’t been able to produce live theatre.”
To see the students’ work live, tickets can be purchased from any cast member, by texting (480) 359-4616 or through Venmo@RaiderDramaTickets.
If guests are purchasing tickets via text or Venmo, please include the following information: Which night(s) you would like to attend, the quantity of tickets you need and a name for the “will call” table or the name of the cast member who sold you the tickets.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.