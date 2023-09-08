U.S. News & World Report recently published its annually updated findings on the best high schools in the U.S., naming Cibola High School among the top 26%.
U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 schools and rate schools based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. Because of this, Cibola sits at #111 of 616 Arizona schools and a search for best high schools in Yuma, Arizona on U.S. News lists it at the very top.
“I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated teachers and staff, both past and present, supportive community and most importantly, our exceptional students for making this achievement possible,” CHS Principal Corey Semler said. “It is a reflection of the passion and determination that each member of our Raider family brings to their work every day.
“While this accolade is a moment of celebration, it also comes with a responsibility to maintain and surpass the high standards we have set. It is a reminder that we must continue to innovate, adapt and provide our students with the best educational experience we can offer.”
According to the Yuma Union High School District, Cibola offers courses in multiple disciplines with a focus on academic rigor through Cambridge Curriculum and more than a dozen Career and Technical Education programs. The school also offers AVID, Advanced Placement courses and dual-enrollment courses to its more than 2,400 students.
U.S. News’ report notes that Cibola ranks 90th in the state for its College Readiness Index Rank and 101st in its College Curriculum Breadth Index.
“At Cibola, excellence is our culture,” CHS English and AVID teacher Kristin Collins said. “Every day our classrooms reflect innovation, success and empowerment. Cibola’s students are talented and dedicated, and our staff works hard to prepare them for college, career and community. We are proud to be recognized among the best schools in America.”
Cibola is the second-largest school in YUHSD. It opened in 1988 and its name is derived from a legend in Spanish history about great and limitless riches in the Seven Cities of Gold. Students selected Raiders as their school mascot, which remains true to this day.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.