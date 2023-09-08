U.S. News & World Report recently published its annually updated findings on the best high schools in the U.S., naming Cibola High School among the top 26%.

U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 schools and rate schools based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. Because of this, Cibola sits at #111 of 616 Arizona schools and a search for best high schools in Yuma, Arizona on U.S. News lists it at the very top.

