On Sept. 17, Cibola High School math teacher Itzel Rodriguez will find out whether she is the recipient of the Arizona Rural Schools Association (ARSA) Teacher of the Year award – one of two prestigious awards the association presents each year, according to the ARSA website.
The other award was presented to Rodriguez earlier this year, recognizing her as the Yuma County ARSA Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.
“In a community filled with strong, passionate teachers, I feel humbled to be nominated,” Rodriguez said. “I am proud to be a product of the hard work and dedication of so many Yuma County educators, coaches and colleagues.”
According to Yuma Union High School District, which houses Cibola, Rodriguez participated in a Zoom interview following her receipt of the county-level award that named her among the finalists for the statewide award, whose recipient will be announced by the association next month.
Rodriguez is a former Cibola student and began her teaching career there during the 2017-2018 academic year.
According to Cibola’s principal, Derek Bosch, Rodriguez is “most deserving” of the ARSA Teacher of the Year award.
“She is extremely dedicated to her students, which is apparent upon entering her classroom,” Bosch said. “Ms. Rodriguez takes great pride in delivering high-quality instruction every day, and her growth as a teacher is a result of grit and determination to be the best for the students she serves. I’m very proud of Ms. Rodriguez and thrilled to have her representing Cibola High School and all of the educators in Yuma County.”