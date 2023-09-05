The Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission (GYC) has some Yuma representation this school year in the form of Cibola High School senior Angelo Villa.
Described as a diverse body of Arizona high school students from across the state, GYC works to identify and address the greatest challenges facing Arizona’s youth. Arizona’s young leaders accomplish this through community impact projects and advising Gov. Katie Hobbs.
“I am very excited to be selected for such an essential role in the Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission,” Villa said. “I know it is hard to be recognized and get into. This makes me incredibly proud of myself and the people I have constantly around me, making sure I push myself.
“Being able to work alongside many like-minded young people who have a passion for wanting to impact Arizona and our community positively is a huge opportunity. I am truly honored and grateful to be able to contribute my ideas and skills to help shape policies that will benefit our youth and our community.”
The Yuma Union High School District reports that Villa will serve in the Drug and Substance Abuse sub-committee and meet with fellow commissioners on a bi-weekly basis as well as attend Quarterly Commission Meetings.
“Angelo is a big picture thinker,” CHS School Counselor Andrea Hauck said. “He is an excellent communicator and enjoys hearing different perspectives on topics as they relate to his own life and the state of Arizona. I know his kind and relatable demeanor, coupled with his open mind, will serve this Commission authentically. There is no doubt he will represent Cibola High School and the City of Yuma in the most positive light.”
Per YUHSD, hundreds of students apply to join the commission every year but only 40 to 50 get selected to serve as Commissioners.
“I’m looking forward to being able to help Arizona and my community, showing others what hard work can do for everyone,” Villa stated. “While in the substance abuse group, I can offer my perspective and gain new perspectives by expanding my knowledge in subjects and areas I need to familiarize myself with.
“I believe the commission will allow me to use my voice on the Substance Abuse sub-committee, which I am very excited about. I am eager to be part of a smaller group that will directly impact making positive changes.”
