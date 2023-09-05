Angelo Villa

Cibola senior Angelo Villa has been selected to serve in the Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

The Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission (GYC) has some Yuma representation this school year in the form of Cibola High School senior Angelo Villa.

Described as a diverse body of Arizona high school students from across the state, GYC works to identify and address the greatest challenges facing Arizona’s youth. Arizona’s young leaders accomplish this through community impact projects and advising Gov. Katie Hobbs.

