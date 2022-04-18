Attending a service academy has been a lifelong goal for Cibola High School Senior Gabe McCallen. Since freshman year, he’s been planning and preparing to go into service and after a long, committed process applying to four U.S. service academies, he’s been accepted and made his choice. On Thursday, April 14, McCallen celebrated with friends and family at the Valley Aquatic Center as he officially signed his acceptance to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
The accomplishment is certainly noteworthy as retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Bob Sloncen can attest.
“The Coast Guard Academy is the fourth hardest school to get into,” Sloncen said. “You’ve got Harvard and you’ve got Yale and the Coast Guard Academy, so the percentage that can do it? It’s very, very difficult, and you can’t just be physically good, you have to be academically good.”
That’s why McCallen made the cut. As a student, he’s worked diligently to maintain perfect grades.
“A lot of kids look good on paper but his transcript is impeccable,” explained Teresa Davis, McCallen’s counselor at Cibola. “Gabe is just a great kid. He’s always up for a challenge and he works hard, he doesn’t take the easy way out. He’s been planning and preparing since the first day I met him as a freshman. He told me right away he wanted to get into an academy and he took very rigorous classes, the most rigorous we offer.”
And as far as athleticism is concerned, McCallen has a great record, too.
“I coached Gabe starting his freshman year and his mom actually was assistant coach so we worked in the process of helping him,” said Cibola Swim Coach Brad Broschat. “Swimming is a part of his recommendation. He plans to swim at the Coast Guard Academy. He was Athlete Swimmer of the Year for Yuma County so I’ve helped out with the process all the way through.”
McCallen detailed that said process is very involved and lengthy. For most academies, nominations are required so he gathered a total of nine nominations from the likes of Congressman Paul Gosar, Senator Mark Kelly and Senator Kyrsten Sinema. The Coast Guard Academy doesn’t require these nominations, however. Instead, there’s a general application, essays to write and an interview with someone local who has had ties to the Coast Guard.
Now that he’s been accepted and has signed, he reports to the academy in New London, Conn., on June 27 for Swab Summer, a multi-week initiation before the school year officially begins.
Once in school, McCallen plans to major in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. He explained that while this major doesn’t affect the availability of jobs within the Coast Guard, it can benefit his civilian career choices after his service. But service is certainly the main goal for him, as he hopes to stay in the Coast Guard for up to 20 years. And while he’s keeping his mind open for the type of work he’ll be doing in those years, he mentioned that he’d currently like to work as a helicopter pilot or in drug interdiction. He said he’s very excited for the future and grateful for those who’ve helped him.
“I’m confident in my decision to swim and continue my academic career in New London,” he said. “I’d like to thank Cibola High School and Yuma Heat for providing an outlet for me academically and physically to prepare myself for the Academy.”
McCallen specifically gave thanks to Cibola Counselor Teresa Davis, Cibola Swim Coach Brad Broschat, Yuma Heat Head Coach Mark Van Voorst and retired Coast Guard Capt. Ronald Pailliotet and Admiral Bob Sloncen as well as his parents.
In a toast to her son, Theresa McCallen voiced great pride in Gabe McCallen’s accomplishment.
“I couldn’t be more proud of you,” she said. “I’m super blessed to have you as a son and the Coast Guard is lucky to have you and we’re so excited for your future endeavors.”
Theresa McCallen summed up the emotion of the day by stating that the family is thrilled to have finally made it to this point. McCallen’s team members at Yuma Heat were similarly very excited. Many approached him to wish him well and affirm their pride. And even Sloncen, who’s been helping connect Yuma youth with the Coast Guard, was all smiles as he iterated how special McCallen is.
“The Coast Guard has a program where after junior year, you can go to the academy for a week in the AIM program,” Sloncen said. “He was there last summer, for one week … (and) that gave him an experience that said, ‘Hey, this is what it’s like,’ and he could just adapt very well, you know. Not only is he a good athlete, but he’s an extremely smart young man.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.