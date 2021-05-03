Cibola High School senior and student body president Jake Lofton heads to Arizona State University this fall with two leadership scholarships in tow: the ASU Leadership Scholarship Program (LSP) and the ASU Next Generation Service Corps.
“I’m so excited to have been selected as a recipient of the ASU Leadership Scholarship Program and the ASU Next Generation Service Corp program,” Lofton said. “It is a huge honor and I’m very humbled. I feel confident that either program will provide me with amazing opportunities to help build on my leadership skills, provide networking opportunities and mentorship. I am looking forward to what the future holds for me.”
According to the university’s website, 25 exceptional student leaders are selected for the four-year Leadership Scholarship Program, where they have access to leadership classes, mentors and leadership roles with various ASU student organizations.
According to their website, the ASU LSP recognizes outstanding high school graduating seniors who have achieved excellence in leadership. Twenty-three high school seniors from Arizona and up to two out-of-state high school seniors are selected for the scholarship each year. The students also attend monthly meetings, social activities and community service opportunities.
The first of its kind, the ASU Next Generation Corps is a four-year leadership development development program aimed toward training students from all majors to address “vexing challenges” like water scarcity, hunger, human rights and education. In addition to developing interdisciplinary networks, students in the program also encounter how collaboration across public, private, nonprofit and military sectors contribute to “meaningful change locally and globally.”
In the Next Generation Corps, Lofton will have an extensive list of requirements to meet in eight consecutive semesters: maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 while completing a minimum of 30 credits per academic year, completing one internship in the public, private and nonprofit sectors paired with internship reflection assignments, completing two service events each semester, participating in one leadership seminar and one civilian-military collaboration even each semester, attending program meetings throughout each semester in addition to an annual retreat, and maintaining forward progress the program’s six-course curriculum.
“I am very proud of him for applying for these two scholarships,” said Cibola High School counselor Teresa Davis. “His self-discipline, leadership, and hard work are paying off. Jake has managed to do well academically, while at the same time balancing a challenging extra-curricular schedule. He stays busy being involved in student leadership, and athletics. He has served as an officer for the Class of 2021 since his freshman year. This year he is Cibola’s student body president. Over the years he has facilitated and organized many different events for the school through student council. Thanks to his leadership and teamwork all events have gone smoothly.”