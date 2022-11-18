As the Colorado River Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend, Cibola Raiders have something extra to smile about: One of their very own is responsible for this year’s official event logo.
Each year, the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival draws balloonists to Yuma to fly up into its blue sunny skies and over its leafy green fields. Grounded Yumans participate by gathering at the Desert Balloon Glow to see the balloons color up the night sky. And one skilled artist has the honor of representing this yearly tradition.
Cibola High School student Katelynn Lugo was named the winner of the Colorado River Balloon Festival artwork competition. The fate of the event’s logo is annually decided through this competition. By winning, Lugo’s artwork has been used to promote the 32nd Annual Colorado River Balloon Festival and serves as the official logo for the event. She also received $400 for her submission.
“Katelynn is a wonderful student,” CHS ceramics teacher Holly Hendrick said. “She exudes creativity with each piece of art she creates. Katelynn loves art and it shows in her enthusiasm each day as she works on solving visual problems in our classroom. She is a joy to have in class and I am very proud to be her teacher.”
