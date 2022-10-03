A citizen lamented the Yuma County Area Transit cancellation of the Foothills route during a Board of Supervisors Call to the Public. The transit director said the route was cut due to underperformance and budget reasons.

“For the Foothills people, that bus is important, because a lot of us are older, maybe they can’t even pass the driver’s license test no more or they don’t feel comfortable driving, especially on the highway to Yuma. So you use the bus,” Douglas Saltmarsh said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you