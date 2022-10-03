A citizen lamented the Yuma County Area Transit cancellation of the Foothills route during a Board of Supervisors Call to the Public. The transit director said the route was cut due to underperformance and budget reasons.
“For the Foothills people, that bus is important, because a lot of us are older, maybe they can’t even pass the driver’s license test no more or they don’t feel comfortable driving, especially on the highway to Yuma. So you use the bus,” Douglas Saltmarsh said.
“And then you got other people. There are workers out there. They come, for example, from South County, and they travel to the Foothills every day in the morning and back in the afternoon. They’re housekeepers, they’re caretakers, whatever. Most of them are middle-aged females. They don’t have the income to buy a car, put gas in the tank, but they’re needed out there. It gives them a job. It serves the older people in the Foothills. The bus service is very important for the Foothills,” he added.
When asked about the comments made by Saltmarsh, Shelly Kreger, transit director, told the Yuma Sun: “We did cancel the Brown Route, permanently at this time. We did give the public 60+ days of notice. This cut was due to underperformance and budget reasons. We are looking into what can be done to assist some of the Foothills passengers.”
The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority operates the YCAT bus service. The YCIPTA Board of Directors approved the cancellation of the Brown Route, which had operated in the Foothills and served 6,000 passengers annually, on June 27.
Kreger told the YCIPTA board that the cancellation would save an estimated $101,000 annually. Noting that fuel prices had doubled, she noted that $8.7 million would be required to operate the transit system in 2022/23 with fares projected to be $400,000 systemwide.
She also pointed out that the Gold Route would still provide service for passengers in the Foothills area. The Gold Route travels from Arizona Western College/Northern Arizona University/University of Arizona to Wellton via Fortuna/Foothills.
Kreger requested that the changes go into effect Aug. 1 to give YCAT a chance to notify the public. On July 15, the YCAT Facebook account posted this message: “Effective 8/1/22 the Brown Route 3 will no longer be in service in the Fortuna Foothills area.”
On Aug. 1, YCAT reposted the cancellation effective that same day. The following day, Amy Obney commented on the post: “I think we need to flood YCAT with letters. They claim not enough people were using the bus system in the Foothills, but it wasn’t ever set up to be usable, especially with such a large older population out here. The few stops they had were a very long walk for most people, and there (were) no benches or covered areas to wait. Our older population can neither walk long distances or stand to wait. If they would have invested in this community out here by creating more stops that were easier to access, instead of just canceling service, I believe they would have gotten a lot more users out here.”
A couple of other posters wondered how they or their family members would get to their jobs and the college.
At the Sept. 26 meeting, Raul Guzman told the YCIPTA board that he was disappointed that the Brown Route had been discontinued although he understood the ridership did not meet the demand needed. He also noted that he was aware that there were only several passengers that relied solely on this form of transportation, but that they would be left in a hardship having to wait several hours in between runs. Guzman added that he hoped there can be some modifications or changes made to keep service in that area even if it is in a limited way.
Tuifua Yvette Wooden told the board that she does not have a vehicle that can accommodate the transportation of her disabled mother and that with the Brown Route being discontinued she will not be able to schedule her mother during the service hours due to the extreme time gap.
Similarly, Saltmarsh noted that the Gold Route could not be compared to the Brown Route. “To be fair about it, when you call their phone and ask them, they will tell you they have a bus that leaves (Arizona Western College) at about 3 in the afternoon. It passes through the Foothills, continues to Wellton, turns around, comes back through the Foothills and gets back to AWC at 5 o’clock,” he told the supervisors.
But, he added, the two-hour lap is “no good for somebody that has business or needs to go to the Foothills because when they get off the bus, they’ve only got about an hour before the bus comes back to pick them up. And that’s the only bus of the day that goes through the Foothills. They used to, like everywhere else, have one an hour. You could go there in the morning and return in the afternoon.”
Saltmarsh felt that Foothills residents were being shortchanged. “If, by their very name, they’re the Yuma County Transportation, first of all, what gives them the right to just drop an area the size of the Foothills and (to the) people, say we’re not gonna serve you any longer? To me, that’s a violation of their contract. They should be replaced if they’re not going to give the service. I’m sure that people in the Foothills are paying their taxes, they should get the benefit, like everybody else has of the bus service,” he said.
“Now, if they say they’re short on money, why did they just stop in the Foothills? Why don’t they stop, for example, one bus on each one of their other routes that day so everybody got a little bit of pain.”
Saltmarsh also suggested a smaller bus might be more suitable for the Foothills area. “It seems like all they have is these great big buses. If you check them, I know they have black windows, you can’t see in them, but if you ride on them, you will see that they’re never full. They could use a bus about half the size and in some cases, they could use probably a three-seat van, something like Saguaro Transportation uses, for the amount of riders they have. They don’t need them big buses. To me, this is poor management. Maybe what they really need is a management change, instead of changing the buses.
“If the federal government, our president, is trying to protect the environment better and get electric cars and everything, we’re going in the wrong direction if we drop buses. We should be getting more buses so there’s less cars on the road, so you got less pollution.”
The supervisors cannot address items that are not on the agenda. Tony Reyes, chairman of the board, thanked Saltmarsh for his comments and noted that County Administrator Ian McGaughey had taken notes and “he will give us a report on what’s going on,”
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors formed YCIPTA in 2010 to administer, plan, operate and maintain public transit services throughout Yuma County, including within the boundaries of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, and unincorporated county areas.
Currently, members also include these municipalities as well as the Quechan and Cocopah tribes, Northern Arizona University and Arizona Western College.