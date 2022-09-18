A citizen objected to election ballot boxes being placed inside libraries, citing concerns that this limits opportunities for voters to drop off their ballots.
During call to the public, Jennifer Mindock asked the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to “please put the drop boxes back outside of the libraries and give them 24/7 access.”
Mindock questioned how the decision was first made, alleging that it was done without input from voters. She heard that the boxes were placed inside libraries in response to a concern in Maricopa County. “I’m not going to argue with the decision because I don’t know what the concern was in Maricopa County. I wasn’t able to find that out,” she said.
Another person told her that by law ballot drop boxes had to be inside and under constant supervision. “That would take the question right out of the hands of all of us. That would be nice, but I called this organization called Election Protection to double check,” Mindock said. “I don’t know how carefully they researched, but they came back and said no, there is no such law. It is in the purview of the county and the individual county recorders.”
She balked at keeping the ballot drop boxes “locked away with conflict schedules for when the library is open, and no information for the public when you go to the skew or the website as to when those hours are open. No sign.”
She added: “Where’s the box that we’re all used to? What’s going to happen with the new voters that show up? It’s a drop. That’s regrettable, and it’s extremely important at this kind of intensity in our election.”
Tony Reyes, chairman of the board, explained that the supervisors couldn’t discuss the issue with her at that moment because it wasn’t on the agenda, but he referred Mindock to recently appointed County Recorder Richard Colwell. In Yuma County, Election Services is under the supervision of the county recorder.
“It’s not intended to keep the voters out of the process. It was intended for something else, and we’ll put it on the agenda to briefly discuss it,” Reyes said. “Suffice to say that Richard and the (elections director) have already been made aware that that was an issue during the last election and they have made a commitment to fix it.”
Last month, when the supervisors certified the results of the Aug. 2 primary election, Reyes himself said he had issues with a ballot drop box placed inside the San Luis Library, which was closed Saturday through Monday, leaving the area with no drop boxes for three days, which could have potentially deterred voters from dropping off their ballots.
Reyes also noted that South County has “no home delivery, no home pickup for the post office,” potentially further limiting options for voters. “So that whole area was left with nowhere to deposit their ballots until the day of the election.”
He acknowledged that the ballot boxes had been placed inside the library due to safety concerns, but he questioned whether those concerns had to do with the ballots themselves. “I mean, did you get anybody like tearing up ballots or doing something to the ballot boxes?”
Elections Director Tiffany Anderson told the supervisors at that time that the former county recorder made the decision. “There were substantiated concerns over both voter and observer safety when it came to our ballot drop boxes and we felt that the best decision at this time was to move them inside the library where patrons could feel safe dropping those ballots off,” she said.
Mindock also questioned how election decisions are made. “I think there is a very deep process flaw in the way the voter is allowed to understand what’s happening in our elections in Yuma County at the grassroots.”
She explained that she went through the agendas and minutes for meetings of the Board of Supervisors back to December 2021 but did not find any information on the decision to place ballot boxes inside libraries.
“As far as I know, there are reports to you, but they’re often really superficial from the county recorder and the elections director,” she said.
She also researched the meetings of the Elections Advisory Committee and did not find any recent minutes nor a call to the public on agendas, she said. According to the county’s website, the committee includes the county recorder, county administrator, county attorney and two supervisors, each from different parties. It serves as a resource to the county recorder in areas of statutory compliance, operational efficiency and public policy and provides input on elections operations and initiatives.
“What is that meeting? Because there’s no call to the public. I get the strong impression it’s not my meeting. I don’t get to know what the major decisions are,” Mindock said. “I’m a voter, and it’s very hard to know what’s going on.”
Mindock asked that the issues be put on the agenda to be discussed. “I would like to be a speaker for that,” she said.