The deadline for the Yuma Sun’s 2022 Yuma County Citizen of the Year nominations is Friday at 5 p.m.
The nomination process is simple. Send a letter by email listing the achievements of the person you feel is deserving of being selected Yuma County Citizen of the Year.
We are looking for someone who has unselfishly contributed to the betterment of the community.
The nominee must be living and cannot be an employee of the Yuma Sun or its related divisions.
Nomination letters can be emailed to rhoeft@yumasun.com or faxed to the Yuma Sun at 928-782-7369.
Nomination letters can also be hand delivered to the newspaper office at 2055 Arizona Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.