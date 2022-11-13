The Yuma Sun is once again seeking nominations for its annual Yuma County Citizen of the Year Award.
The deadline to submit nominations for Yuma Sun’s 2022 award is 5 p.m., Dec. 2.
The nomination process is simple. Send a letter by email, fax or by U.S. mail, or deliver a letter, listing the achievements of the person you feel is deserving of being selected Yuma County Citizen of the Year.
We are looking for someone who has unselfishly contributed to the betterment of the community.
The nominee must be living and cannot be an employee of the Yuma Sun or its related divisions.
Nomination letters can be emailed to rhoeft@yumasun.com or faxed to the Yuma Sun at 928-782-7369.
Letters can be mailed to: Citizen of the Year, Yuma Sun, P.O. Box 271, Yuma, AZ, 85366; Attention: Randy Hoeft.
And nomination letters can be hand delivered to the newspaper office at 2055 Arizona Avenue.
It is preferred that letters submitted by U.S. mail or hand delivered be typewritten, but not required.
