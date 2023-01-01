PREVIOUS HONOREES
1947 – MAURICE HACKETT
PREVIOUS HONOREES
1947 – MAURICE HACKETT
1948 – MARIEL HOPKINS
1949 – R.H. McELHANEY
1950 – FRANK BROWN
1951 – J.P. ELLINGTON
1952 – AL FACE
1953 – GEORGE BRITT
1954 – FRANK WICKS
1955 – HAROLD C. GISS
1956 – HOMER KRYGER
1957 – SAM DICK
1958 – D. GERALD NUNNALEY
1959 – CONNIE WICK
1960 – RAY WALKER
1961 – CLARISSA WINSOR
1962 – DR. A.J. OCHSNER
1963 – DR. JOHN WILHELMY
1964 – TOM ALLT
1965 – ROSEMARIE GWYNN
1966 – JOHN CONSAUL
1967 – B.V. STURDIVANT
1968 – HOWARD GWYNN
1969 – DR. HAROLD GORDON
1970 – PETE WOODARD
1971 – BOB DENMAN
1972 – JAMES DEYO
1973 – JIM JEFFERSON
1974 – TRAVIS YANCEY
1975 – DR. FLORENCE BRAND
1976 – MULFORD WINSOR
1977 – JACK CHAVEZ
1978 – HELEN THOMAS BENNETT
1979 – THE REV. WILLIAM WATKINS
1980 – MARY STUTTS
1981 – JOE ATMAR
1982 – JOE LLEWELLYN
1983 – ROBERT J. MOODY
1984 – GWEN ROBINSON
1985 – WALT KAMMANN
1986 – ANN AUTREY
1987 – GEORGE H. WHEELER
1988 – LOIS AND BILL BRITAIN
1989 – MARGARET SAXTON-SMITH
1990 – MARY CORDERY
1991 – DORIS RIDER-GREESON
1992 – JO OCHSNER
1993 – PAT CALLAHAN
1994 – HOWARD GWYNN III
1995 – RON WATSON
1996 – MIKE FOREE
1997 – THAD JENNINGS
1998 – DEBBIE AND JIM WARD
1999 – DR. ROBERT CANNELL
2000 – CATHY REEVES
2001 – ROBERT SLONCEN
2002 – GLEN CURTIS
2003 – GARY PASQUINELLI
2004 – BOB McLENDON
2005 – MARCI RIOS
2006 – DR. JAMES K. PAQUIN
2007 – BARBARA ROCHESTER
2008 – FRANK AND PAT COOPER
2009 – DICK RAUTENBERG
2010 – JON AND CAROLINE “LINEY” JESSEN
2011 – FRED AND CAROLYN HOFFMEYER
2012 – BRUCE GWYNN
2013 – DENNIS AND ANNE BOOTH
2014 – LENORE LORONA STUART
2015 – COLIN AND SHELLEY MELLON
2016 – VIC SMITH
2017 – STACY JANTZI
2018 – DANNY BRYANT
2019 – DEBBIE GWYNN
2020 – PHIL TOWNSEND
2021 – PAUL EVANCHO
2022 Citizen of the
Year Judges
Mike Foree (1996)
Bob Slonsen (2001)
Gary Pasquinelli (2003)
Marci Rios (2005)
Barbara Rochester (2007)
Fred and Caroline Hoffmeyer (2011)
Dennis and Anne Booth (2013)
Bruce Gwynn (2012)
Lenore Stuart (2014)
Colin and Shelley Melon (2015)
Stacy Jantzi (2017)
Danny Bryant (2018)
Debbie Gwynn (2019)
Phil Townsend (2020)
Paul Evancho (2021)
